‘Don’t interrupt’

KOCHI: Society has always misunderstood and stigmatised people with stuttering. This speech-related issue is a fluency disorder.

People who stutter know what they want to say but the trouble is in the production and the way flow of speaking gets interrupted.

A sound, syllable or word being prolonged or repeated interruption between speech known as blocks are the common characteristics of stuttering.

A common myth among people is that managing nervousness will help get rid of stutter.

Though being nervous can worsen the situation and increase the frequency of stuttering, it’s not always the cause. Stuttering can be of different types — neurological/ developmental or psychogenic. Based on the type of stuttering further management can be given by a professional.

It’s important to treat a person who stutters with the same dignity and respect, as how we treat others. It doesn’t imply they are of poor intelligence. They must also be provided with equal opportunities and platforms to showcase their talents.

They tend to be introverted based on the patterns of how we behave with them, thus resulting in many missed opportunities both personally and professionally.

In society, stuttering can create a barrier that can be hard to overcome. People tend to believe stuttering cannot be managed and will have to face it throughout their lives.

There are studies to prove that by seeking help from a professional, people’s self-esteem, self-efficiency and life satisfaction can be boosted.