‘Don’t interrupt’

KOCHI: Society has always misunderstood and stigmatised people with stuttering. This speech-related issue is a fluency disorder.
People who stutter know what they want to say but the trouble is in the production and the way flow of speaking gets interrupted.
A sound, syllable or word being prolonged or repeated interruption between speech known as blocks are the common characteristics of stuttering.
A common myth among people is that managing nervousness will help get rid of stutter.
Though being nervous can worsen the situation and increase the frequency of stuttering, it’s not always the cause. Stuttering can be of different types — neurological/ developmental or psychogenic. Based on the type of stuttering further management can be given by a professional.
It’s important to treat a person who stutters with the same dignity and respect, as how we treat others. It doesn’t imply they are of poor intelligence. They must also be provided with equal opportunities and platforms to showcase their talents.
They tend to be introverted based on the patterns of how we behave with them, thus resulting in many missed opportunities both personally and professionally.
In society, stuttering can create a barrier that can be hard to overcome. People tend to believe stuttering cannot be managed and will have to face it throughout their lives.
There are studies to prove that by seeking help from a professional, people’s self-esteem, self-efficiency and life satisfaction can be boosted.
Children with stutter
Parents’ views and behaviour can have a high impact on how the child would feel about his or her speech-related issues.
Consequently, stuttering can have many emotional impacts on a child, starting with avoidance behaviour towards speaking, stress, anxiety and less confidence. Parents should be cautious by avoiding filling up their words or finishing their sentences, making them overly aware of their problem by interrupting.
It would be better if the parents help them overcome their fears in a social situation, along with seeking help from a professional.
Knowing more about the condition and overcoming the myths are important while caring for the child.
By raising awareness and fostering a more understanding environment, we can help break down these barriers.
It’s important to remember that everyone deserves to be heard no matter how they speak.
Encouraging patience and empathy in social settings can make a significant difference for those who struggle with stuttering.
The writer is an audiologist and speech-language pathologist at Speechshore