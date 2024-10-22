Kerala govt to host series of conclaves to bridge gap between industry, education: Min R Bindu

KOCHI: The state government will host a series of conclaves to bridge the gap between industry and education, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said on Monday following the evaluation meeting of the four-year undergraduate course at Cusat.

The minister elaborated on the programme, stating, “The inaugural conclave, Udyama 1.0, will focus on aligning industry and education during a period of significant transformation in the technical education sector.” She also launched the website for Udyama 1.0, an Industry-Academia-Government Conclave organised by the Directorate of Technical Education as part of the International Higher Education Conclave under the higher education department’s leadership, at the Ernakulam Press Club.

The Udyama 1.0 conclave is scheduled in Thiruvananthapuram from December 7 to 10, with a second conclave planned for December 19 and 20 at Cusat, focusing on the science and technology sectors. Bindu highlighted that the conclave’s website will facilitate the coordination of student innovations, registration of new technologies and products, and registration of rural technologies.

In addition, the minister provided an update on the four-year degree programme (FUGP), implemented in eight universities and 864 affiliated colleges in the state. She emphasised that the course prioritises knowledge production, employment, and skills, aligning with the recommendations of the Higher Education Reforms Commission.

“To accommodate these changes, extensive training is being provided to the teaching community to adapt to the new methods of study and examination evaluation. Furthermore, universities have developed an academic calendar in accordance with the one prepared by the Registrars Committee,” she said. The implementation of the programme also allows for inter-university transfers and cross-enrollment in courses from other universities.

She also addressed the scheduling of the first-semester examination, which is set to take place from November 20 to December 5 due to factors such as delayed admission processes.