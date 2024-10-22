Lawyers place wreath on Kerala HC's elevator to protest against its frequent malfunctioning

KOCHI: Lawyers of the Kerala High Court placed a wreath on the steps of the court's elevator as a peaceful protest against its frequent malfunctions.

Former Kerala High Court Advocates' Association President Advocate Rajesh Vijayan and Advocate Rilgin V. George placed the wreath on Tuesday.

Advocate Rajesh Vijayan told TNIE that the elevator frequently breaks down, causing significant inconvenience to the lawyers. "The peaceful protest is to open the eyes of the authorities," he said.

The eight-story complex experiences a heavy rush of litigants and advocates in the mornings, leading to long waits for the lift. In response to the demand, the elevators were installed by the Public Works Department in 2014.

In the first phase, elevators were installed on the first and second floors of the court. Later it was extended to the fifth floor. The government had earmarked a sum of over Rs 1.5 crore for the project.