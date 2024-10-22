Less equal lives

Lack of sensitisation is one of the biggest challenges. Despite policies aimed at improving visibility and opportunities for queer individuals, there are still many instances of misgendering, name-calling, bullying, and a lack of empathy from both teaching and non-teaching staff.

“Another pressing issue is the lack of hostel facilities. Many students have left home and can’t afford decent accommodation on the Rs 4,000 stipend they receive. Many stay at the homes of other queer members. Some drop out due to a dearth of accommodation and bullying. Sadly, even some teachers are insensitive. For instance, Some of them deliberately use students’ former names, ignoring their requests to be addressed by their chosen identity," Shakhiya notes.

Such issues, along with the lack of proper restroom facilities for trans people, were discussed during the seminar, which was attended by Shyama S Prabha, coordinator of the transgender cell at the social justice department.

“Sensitisation remains a huge issue. This is why many students drop out. Often, it’s alleged that the aid given to queer students goes to waste when they leave their courses, but we must remember that the money goes to the institution, not the individual. If a student leaves, there are deeper reasons that need to be identified," Shyama said.

The dropout rates that existed before 2019, when reservation policies were introduced, still persist in educational institutions, says researcher and activist Shalin Varghese. “A survey conducted before the 2015 transgender policy showed that very few people in the state were able to complete their education, with a dropout rate of 58-60 per cent from Class 9 onwards,” she notes.

She further said that even now, dropout rates remain high due to the social discrimination they face. These issues require sensitive handling, but since the policy and reservation initiatives were implemented, there hasn’t been a comprehensive review. We have recommended a post-policy survey as part of the seminar.

Shyama emphasises that sensitisation must first begin with the students themselves. “They need to be aware of their rights, the provisions available to them, and the laws that protect them. Educators and the general public also need to be made aware of the importance of inclusivity,” she adds.

Kerala Queer Pride organisers say a list of recommendations discussed at the seminar has been submitted to the higher education department.

“We organised this meet as part of Queer Pride because we lack a redressal forum,” says Diya Sana, one of the organisers.

“We’re told that we face challenges because of who we are. We are still society’s favourite punching bags. Rules may exist on paper, but their implementation remains incomplete. There are still many barriers to overcome and much work to be done before our community receives the humane treatment it deserves.”

Pay attention

Recommendations submitted to the higher education department: