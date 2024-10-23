16 containers of Kerala tile dealers worth over Rs 60 lakh stuck at Kochi port since September

KOCHI: Kerala based dealers of tiles and sanitaryware products are at the receiving end after their 16 containers shipped from Gujarat's Mundra port are stuck at the Kochi port since September first week.

The containers are stuck following a dispute between the main transporter Alpha Trans Coastal Exim Services and its subcontractor.

Four Kerala companies led by Edapally's Zirton Global, Premium Granites, Kollam, Pavin Traders, Konni, and Signature Homes, Puthupally, have filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Kochi, and at the Mulavukad police station.

"The complainants (4 companies) have individually placed purchase orders with the respective manufacturers and suppliers from Morbi, and Gujarat, and purchased various finished products from them," said the complaint.

The complaint has named six persons/entities including Rajula, Gujarat-based Alpha Trans Coastal Exim Services, and its sub-contractor Spaceland Shipping & Logistics.