A dream inspired Ruthinte Lokam: Writer Lajo Jose

Well, you will have to wait and watch. It’s a surprise. I will say this — it was a deliberate effort on our part to bring that connection. Regarding the books Coffee House and Hydrangea, they are part of a 12-book Esther Emmanuel series I’d planned. My other four novels are not part of this series.

Most of your works have a Kottayam connection. Was it a conscious decision to include that?

Yes. It was a marketing tactic (laughs). I figured that with just my name, the book is likely to not sell many copies. So I decided to incorporate elements of Kottayam into it in the hopes that readers there would engage with it more. Secondly, the place is very familiar to me. So it was easier to set my stories there.

Also, you have a fascination for the crime genre, it seems…

Yes, nothing is as thrilling as a criminal investigation. To find answers. Readers/viewers are naturally more involved. I took a fascination for the genre after reading the Sherlock Holmes detective novels. That said, I have also tinkered with comedy and romance genres.

How do you get ideas for your work?

From the news. Real life is where the more cruelty happens, it seems to me. I take that thread, mull it over, and in time, develop it into a story. For Coffee House, the character Jinu is inspired by the Jisha case. In Hydrangea, there are elements of the old ripper figure.

How long do you usually take to craft and complete a story?

That depends. The Coffee House and Ruthinte Lokam took two months each. Hydrangea, six. Both RIP and Orange Thottathile Athidhi needed a year each to complete. Kanya Maria was written in just 17 days.

Do you have a routine when it comes to writing? A favourite spot to write from?

Yes, it’s akin to having a job. I start at 10 in the morning and write until lunch. Then, until six for the evening session. I have my own writing space at home. I’m the most comfortable there.

Of your works, what had the most impact on you?

Hydrangea. I was trapped inside the psychopath character’s mind for around 11 months.

Of all your characters, who remains the closest to you?

Without a doubt, it’s Ruth. Also, Maria from Kanya Maria. These two characters ‘visit’ me occasionally.

Has any publisher approached you to see your works translated into English?

Not yet.

Today, most writers tend to be overtly political with their works. Do you write in a similar vein?

There is politics in every art form, I believe. My politics should be best understood by way of my characters, rather than me saying it out loud. The best way to show your politics is to show them via art.

The readership for Malayalam literature is less compared to English. But in recent months, there has been a surge in interest in Malayalam works. How do you see this shift?

There’s a perennial readership for Malayalam, I believe. This community may be small when compared to English. That said, people who read English too are also interested in Malayalam literature. That’s what’s happened here. As good Malayalam works become accessible and are marketed well, all readers flock to it. Writers, in addition to exploring their interest, must also cater to the interests of the readers, I believe.

Generally, popular literature in Malayalam is looked down upon…

That has been the case for ages. There are some who put literary works on a pedestal and see popular literature as mediocre. But there are also readers who prefer the latter. We must have books that cater to everyone’s interests.

Your favourite books and writers?

Randamoozham by M T Vasudevan Nair and Sugandhi Enna Andal Devanayaki by T D Ramakrishnan are among my favourite works. Ken Follet’s works too have greatly influenced me. I learned many of the novel writing techniques from them.

Current projects?

I’m juggling scriptwriting and novel writing at the moment. I have around a dozen ideas for scripts and a book in progress. But for now, cinema is my prime focus.