Dear darling reader…

Aju K Narayanan, a Malayalam professor at the Mahatma Gandhi School of Letters in Kottayam, believes emails and instant messages expressing love or longing can be considered as love letters of the modern era.

“That said, handwritten love letters always carry a sense of warmth and nostalgia,” says Aju, who is also a screenwriter and director.

According to him, putting pen to paper and declaring love in one’s best handwriting, in a way that only one’s lover can understand, is an unparalleled feeling. “Love letters come straight from the heart,” says Aju, who was one of the judges of the love letter writing contest.

The bus ticket story

Meera Kamal, a writer and teacher based in Thiruvananthapuram, echoes similar sentiments. She says the thought of ‘love letter’ sparks memories tinged in bright yellow.

“Yellow has always been my favourite colour, and during college, most of my outfits reflected that,” she recalls. Once, she asked a senior student to help her get a ticket on a crowded bus. Before returning the ticket, he scribbled ‘Manjakkili’ on it, with a heart and arrow.

It was her first love letter. “Quite an amusing moment,” she laughs.

Soon after, he also started wearing yellow and began catching the same bus as Meera.

For two years, they never spoke to each other. Instead, their communication took the form of little scribbles on the bus tickets.

“For instance, he once wrote ‘Nilave’, and I replied, ‘Ennidam nerungathe’. Another time, he wrote ‘Mallikai’, and I replied, ‘Enn mannan mayanga’. On another occasion, he wrote ‘Moham’, and I responded with ‘Peythu thudangi’. These little exchanges continued, and they created a bond between us,” she reminisces.

Nearly two years later, they met briefly after her dance class, where he handed her a packet wrapped in an old newspaper. “Inside, I found a dozen yellow glass bangles wrapped in paper with the word ‘Manjakili’ all over it,” she gushes.

“I couldn’t sleep that night, eagerly awaiting the morning. But the next day, he wasn’t on the bus, nor was he there in the evening. Feeling disappointed, I looked at the bangle wrap again and, to my surprise, noticed a line in a different colour that asked, ‘Enikku vendi kathirikumo (Will you wait for me)?’”

She scribbled on a ticket that she would. However, she never got to give it to him. “Life took us in different directions,” she says. “Yet, even now, the yellow bangles and the memories of our exchanges linger. Love, after all, is life’s only truth, and it’s incredibly beautiful.”

Meera adds that she has received and written many love letters. While the expression of love has evolved from handwritten notes to modern channels like mobile apps, she believes the essence of love remains unchanged.

“Having experienced both forms of communication, I’ve noticed a significant difference: in the past, waiting was an integral part of love and its expression since communication was limited to letters. For couples living apart, these letters became essential to their relationship,” she says.

These letters often mirrored the social, political, economic, and artistic contexts of their time, particularly in the writings of earlier generations. This is why many love letters have become a part of literary history.

‘Passion flows through the nib’

Love letters have indeed been an inseparable part of literature. For writers, they come naturally. The late Rosy Thomas, wife of Malayalam playwright C J Thomas, writes about how he carefully saved all her love letters to him in an iron chest.

She didn’t discover the chest until after their marriage. In ‘Ivan Ente Priya C J’, a work dedicated to her husband, she recounts: “I opened my own stash and took out the letters he sent me. I have read each of them a hundred times. Many of them are marked by my tears and kisses.”

One could say that the book itself is a love letter from Rosy to her late husband, whom she called her ‘best friend’.

While many believe that love letters won’t return in the digital age, Midhun Raj, a 28-year-old engineer, disagrees. The clarity and intensity of a love letter is unmatched, he believes.

“Moreover, the letter is a physical object; it can be cherished and reread. Besides, your emotions cannot be accurately conveyed through text messages,” he says. “There is something beyond mere communication that happens via a love letter. Genuine passion flows through the nib.”

Inputs from Krishna P S