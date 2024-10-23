Echoes from an adventure

KOCHI: I do not consider ‘Echoes of Wisdom’ as just some minor spin-off game in the Legend of Zelda series. For the first time in a very long time, Zelda is herself the main playable character in the series. And I am quite upset that we’ve completely slept on her druid abilities for all these decades.

In Echoes, Zelda holds the powers of a priestess that can work her magic through her staff. She can summon creatures in an instant and command them at will. It’s Pokemon for those unwilling to engage in its turn-basedness. I think Echoes is pivotal. If Nintendo is just testing this game out to gauge our reaction, then by all means, they must make more.

Both the story arc and the overall universe of Echoes are no different from your usual Hyrule adventure. It starts as all the games in the series do — with someone important being kidnapped, and something unspeakably terrible affecting the lands of Hyrule.

In this game, there are rifts being created, with people, creatures, and houses being sucked into a void. It also eats up our hero, Link. So Zelda rises to the occasion, as only the princess has the ability to traverse between the living world and the void.

Zelda cannot engage in typical combat. This works well for me, because that means that the entire focus of the game is solving environmental puzzles. You see, Zelda’s staff has a magic ability of copying the ‘echoes’ of items and creatures that it encounters.

So if Zelda meets a trampoline, she copies its abilities, and summons its echo at very difficult moments. In this instance, the difficult moment would be when she comes across a wall that is too high for her to climb over. The trampoline helps her jump higher.