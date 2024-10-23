Motorcycle thieves lifted scooter the same day in Kochi

KOCHI: The two youngsters who were arrested for the theft of a motorcycle parked outside a mall in Kochi last week have confessed to stealing one more two-wheeler, the police have said.

During interrogation, Savio Babu, 21, of Kollam and Charles Michael, 22, of Kodungallur, Thrissur, confessed that they were involved in a recent theft of a scooter, the police said. On October 11, the duo had made away with a 650 cc motorcycle worth Rs 4 lakh that was parked in front of a mall in Kochi.

After checking CCTV visuals, the police found that the duo towed the bike to a house in Kombara. After identifying them, the police arrested Savio and Charles from Kollam and recovered the stolen motorcycle. They were granted the duo’s custody recently.

“After stealing the motorcycle, the duo replaced its number plate with that of a scooter. When we interrogated them about the number plate, they first told us that it belonged to their friend. During detailed questioning, they confessed to stealing another vehicle,” said an officer.

The officer said the duo had stolen a Suzuki Access parked at Kalamassery railway station the same day they stole the motorcycle. “We have recovered the scooter from Kollam.

The duo is being questioned to find out their motive behind the thefts. They had earlier told us that they stole the motorcycle because they liked the model,” said the officer. The Elamakkara police on Tuesday registered a second case against Savio and Charles. Meanwhile, the stolen scooter’s owner, a Malappuram native, could not be contacted despite multiple attempts by the police.