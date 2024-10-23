Painting competition at Fine Arts Hall

KOCHI: The Kerala Fine Arts Society (KFAS), in collaboration with the Rotary Club, is organising a painting competition for children on Sunday (October 27) at the Fine Arts Hall.

The event will be inaugurated by artist O C Martin at 10am. The theme will be announced at the venue, and the competition will be from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Students will be divided into three categories – up to Class 3; Class 4 to 7; and Class 8 to 10. The winners will get Rs 1,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 750.

Participants must present a copy of their school identity card at the time of registration. Every participant will receive a certificate of participation. Students are required to bring their own drawing materials; paper will be provided.

For details, contact: KFAS Office: 0484 2352730, 9496366730, 9447608874; Rotary Bal Bhavan: 0484 7963023