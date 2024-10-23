Phone thieves have links with popular retail shops in Mumbai, Delhi: Kerala police

KOCHI: The police investigating the theft of mobile phones during the October 6 concert of DJ Alan Walker at Bolgatty have found that the accused persons have links with some popular smartphone retailers in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The police team will bring two persons arrested from Mumbai to Kochi on Wednesday.

The police have found that two separate gangs based in New Delhi and Mumbai committed the thefts during the concert. Until now, 39 phones have been found to have been stolen. Around 20 phones were recovered from Wasim Ahmed and Athik Rahman who were arrested from Delhi, while three were recovered from Sunny Bhola Yadav and Shyam Baranwal who were taken into custody from Mumbai.

“The accused persons have not divulged information about those who bought the stolen phones from them. However, upon checking their contacts, it was found they were linked to some popular mobile phone retail firms in Mumbai and New Delhi as well.

Our team inspected a mobile phone store at a mall in Mumbai after links of the accused with them came to light. We suspect the accused persons were supplying phones to these retailers too. We recovered around 20 phones from the two persons arrested from New Delhi, but not all of those phones were stolen from the concert in Kochi. Attempts are being made to trace all the stolen phones,” a police officer said.

Sunny and Shyam will be brought to Kochi on Wednesday. Police have also moved court seeking the custody of Wasim and Athik.

“Four more people have to be arrested. Two of them are from New Delhi and two are from Mumbai. The absconding accused handled the sale of stolen phones. We are searching for them with the help of the Mumbai and Delhi police. A detailed interrogation of the arrested persons will reveal more about other gang members,” said the officer.