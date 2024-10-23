Russian submarine docks at Kochi Naval Base

KOCHI: A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet, including diesel-electric submarine ‘Ufa’ and rescue tug ‘Alatau’, docked at Kochi Naval Base on Monday. According to the Navy, the visit includes a meeting with the representatives of the Southern Naval Command and replenishment of supplies.

On arrival, the submarine was accorded a warm welcome by the Southern Naval Command. Commanding officer of Ufa Second Rank Captain Andrey Barkov called on Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commodore Sarvpreet Singh and held discussions on maritime interests.

Professional interactions, familiarisation visits and friendly sports fixtures have been scheduled between the two sides as part of the visit.

The Navy said the visit of the submarine highlights maritime cooperation between the two navies. Sources said the Russian Fleet is expected to leave Kochi on Wednesday.