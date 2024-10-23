Two flights from Kochi new targets of bomb threats

KOCHI: As the incidents of bomb threats continued to be reported across the country, two flights from Kochi were targeted on Tuesday.

The bomb threats to IndiGo flight 6E 196 in the Kochi-Bengaluru sector and Air India’s Kochi-London (LGW) flight were received on the X handles of the respective airlines.

While the IndiGo flight, scheduled to depart at 11.35 am took off at 12.14 pm, the Air India flight, scheduled at 11.50 am, departed at 12.06 pm.“We received the messages after the departure of the flights. Hence, only regular security checkings were done.

The BTACs were convened and the threat to Air India flight was classified as non-specific. In the case of the IndiGo service, the flight landed at Lucknow airport from Bengaluru at 4.16 pm. BTA was held at 4.24 pm and hence it was decided not to assess the threat,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

The BTACs also decided not to register FIRs.