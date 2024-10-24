16 containers of Kerala tile dealers stuck at Kochi port since September

The complaint has named six persons/entities including Rajula, Gujarat-based Alpha Trans Coastal Exim Services, and its sub-contractor Spaceland Shipping & Logistics. The goods are worth over Rs 60 lakh, said Capt. Thomas Kurian, patron of All Kerala Tiles & Sanitaryware Dealers Association (AKTSDA).

Kurian said the accused have colluded together and “clandestinely and illegally”, loaded nine containers back on another vessel (Shipping Corporation of India (SCI. Chennai) on her voyage which commenced from Kochi to Pipavav port on October 10. SCI is named as the sixth accused in the complaint.

According to him, the main reason for this is the prevailing Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act, 1993 (MMTG). “As per this Act, the ownership of the goods lies with the shipping lines, which is in turn given to the transporter. While this Act gives ownership rights to the real owners in case of exports, it does not give such rights for shipments within the country,” he added.