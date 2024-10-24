A rising lioness of Kuchipudi

KOCHI: Reshma U Raj’s passion for Kuchipudi transcends mere artistic pursuit. It is, she says, a vital part of her existence, akin to breathing.

With every note that resonates in the air, she embodies a myriad of characters — from the lively Satyabhama to the fierce Durga — captivating audiences with her enchanting performances.

Reshma’s journey into the world of classical dance began at the age of three. What followed were years of learning, competitions, and performances.

“Usually, learning classical dance in Kerala begins with Bharatanatyam. After my arangettam (debut solo performance) at the age of four, I began my Kuchipudi training,” recalls Reshma, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram and is currently based in Kochi. “I used to reach the state level for Kuchipudi during youth festivals.”

Later, after college education, it was time to choose: job or dance. Though she was particular about being financially independent, Reshma couldn’t let her ‘chilanga’ (anklets) gather dust.

So, when she moved to Chennai for a job at TCS, she parallelly sought to deepen her knowledge of Kuchipudi. She continued training under the legendary Kuchipudi dancer Vempati Ravishankar, son of the renowned Vempati Chinna Satyam.

“Every day, after work, I trained under him for three hours. Since I was in Chennai, these were online classes,” she says. It was taxing, but the dancer in her couldn’t imagine not dedicating enough time to her ‘sadhana’.