Two persons held from Mumbai brought to Kochi

KOCHI: Two persons arrested from Mumbai – Sunny Bhola Yadav, 27, and Shyam Baranwal, 32, – in connection with the theft of mobile phones during the DJ Alan Walker concert were brought to Kochi by train on Wednesday.
The investigators who travelled to Mumbai said that two more persons are part of the group that stole mobile phones during the concert organised at the Bolgatty Palace on October 7.
“We are looking for two more persons who, along with the arrested men, reached Kochi on a flight to carry out the theft. After stealing the mobile phones, they flew back to Mumbai. With the help of Mumbai police, we are attempting to track down the other accused persons.
Also, more stolen phones have to be recovered from them,” a police officer said. Yadav and Baranwal will be produced before the magistrate’s court on Thursday.
The police will file a petition seeking their custody. Earlier, the police had checked various mobile phone retail shops in Mumbai after it was found that the accused persons were supplying stolen phones to these outlets. “We suspect that the Mumbai gang stole around 12 mobile phones during the concert.
The arrested persons are not cooperating with the probe and trying to mislead us. Their custodial interrogation would be vital to get information about absconding persons and remaining stolen phones,” the officer said.
The police had also busted a New Delhi-based gang involved in the theft of around 25 mobile phones from the same venue. Two members of the New Delhi group were arrested by the police.