Two persons held from Mumbai brought to Kochi

KOCHI: Two persons arrested from Mumbai – Sunny Bhola Yadav, 27, and Shyam Baranwal, 32, – in connection with the theft of mobile phones during the DJ Alan Walker concert were brought to Kochi by train on Wednesday.

The investigators who travelled to Mumbai said that two more persons are part of the group that stole mobile phones during the concert organised at the Bolgatty Palace on October 7.

“We are looking for two more persons who, along with the arrested men, reached Kochi on a flight to carry out the theft. After stealing the mobile phones, they flew back to Mumbai. With the help of Mumbai police, we are attempting to track down the other accused persons.

Also, more stolen phones have to be recovered from them,” a police officer said. Yadav and Baranwal will be produced before the magistrate’s court on Thursday.