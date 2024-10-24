When filmy probes busted TamilRockers pirates

KOCHI: In a filmy game of hide-and-seek, the Kochi cyber police found themselves chasing digital ghosts, and eventually nabbing TamilRockers pirates involved in leaking the films Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM).

While the police cannot disclose the entire technique used in the operations to protect the success of future investigations, an officer involved in the probes says it took “painstaking effort” to crack the cases.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil was released in May and, within days, a pirated version of the film surfaced on piracy platforms. Supriya Menon, of Prithviraj Productions, filed a complaint with the Kochi Cyber Police, who subsequently launched an investigation.

“As a counter-piracy step, films adopt the watermarking method – films screened at each cinema get a unique embedded code,” the officer explains.

“We approached [digital tech provider] Qube Cinema to conduct a forensic watermarking analysis of the pirated copy of the movie. The report revealed that the film was recorded on May 16 at AriesPlex in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram.”

Officers approached the theatre management to obtain CCTV footage from May 16, but were unable to retrieve the necessary visuals as the cameras had limited backup storage. A brainwave saved the day.

“An officer suggested analysing the angle of the film seen in the pirated version to track the seat from which it was filmed,” the officer says. “So, we sat in various seats of the theatre and took sample videos.” From this analysis, the police determined that the film had been recorded from a premium seat. They then collected the details of those who had got premium tickets on May 16.