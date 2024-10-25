‘Kanas Jaga,’ tribal children’s film festival, from Saturday in Kochi

KOCHI: A total of 102 short films, all written and directed by tribal children, will be showcased during the film festival ‘Kanas Jaga’ (Dream Land), being organised by Kudumbashree at St Teresa’s College here on Saturday and Sunday.

Kanas Jaga’s title song, in the Paniya dialect, was released on Thursday. Also, District Collector N S K Umesh inaugurated a cultural procession held by the Kudumbashree Ernakulam District Mission in connection with the film fest.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the two-day film festival which will see a participation of nearly 1,200 people, including 600 tribal children and their mentors under the ‘Kanas Jaga’ initiative. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, P Rajeeve, and Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, O R Kelu, will also be present. Representatives of the UN and Talent Book of World Records are expected to attend the event.