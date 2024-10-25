Kochi: Water Metro set to extend night services, introduce Wi-Fi in boats

KOCHI: Visitors stopping by the tourist destination of Fort Kochi can soon stay back and enjoy the cool night breeze. For, the Kochi Water Metro is all set to extend its night services by an hour.

Until recently, the last Water Metro boat left Fort Kochi at 7.35 pm. Then, one more trip was added on an experimental basis, leaving the tourist spot at 8 pm to reach the High Court terminal by 8.15 pm. This, even as the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) operates its last service from Fort Kochi at 9.50 pm, and the Kochi Metro is operational till 10.30 pm.

“We added another trip recently and many commuters, mostly tourists, are availing the service from Fort Kochi though there are not many passengers for the onward journey. We’re taking stock of the situation and plan to extend the service by at least an hour,” said a senior Metro official.

The official cited a police advisory against operating the services late into the night. “The advisory was issued to us when we started, saying that a lot of fishing boats will be operating in the backwaters as dusk sets in. We received a police advisory not to operate late into the night, but now that we are been familiar with the operation and taken all safety measures, we plan to further extend the operational period,” the official said.