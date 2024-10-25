Shhh...'Vadakkan' is coming

KOCHI: Wrapped in blood-red attire that flickers like a flame, the figure looms with a jagged, towering headdress. The form casts shadows that creep along the ground. In each hand, burning torches illuminate a face painted in bursts of red, black, and white. The eyes, wide and intense, are filled with suppressed emotions.

The glow of the eyes spills out the horror. Metallic anklets clink with each step and tell the tales of the silenced as smoke swirls around, thickening the air with dread. The form pulses with raw energy and reveals the weight of all that has been repressed. Theyyam has always created such striking images.

One such image drew Sajeed A to create a supernatural thriller titled Vadakkan, which has been turning heads on festival circuits recently. For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, the film won Best Supernatural Feature at the Fright Night Film Festival in the US. It was also the official selection at the 40th Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in the Work in Progress category in April 2024, while it was still in post-production.

Moreover, it had an exclusive industry screening at the Marché Du Film, Festival de Cannes, as one of the handpicked seven Gala screenings at the Fantastic Pavilion. And it is now a finalist at the Abruzzo Horror Film Festival in Italy, an event dedicated to fantasy and horror.

The story, which had been within Sajeed since 2010, waited patiently for the right moment to become the perfect film he envisioned. “In Mollywood, I feel that in terms of the horror genre of movies, we are not giving audiences what they want. There is a strong appetite for such films, but we lack quality production.