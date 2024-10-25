Spare the rod, save the child

KOCHI: Two recent incidents where teachers resorted to physical abuse to discipline students have drawn attention. Many adults, including parents and teachers, rely on punitive methods and verbal abuse to make children well-mannered. They claim good intentions, unaware of the damage caused to young minds by their expressions of fury and resentment.

Where did this mother go wrong?

A woman brought her son for professional help to address his disobedience and oppositional behaviour. In a typical scenario, she would grab anything to beat the child. In her punitive state, she would shout advice, use derogatory words, and curse her son.

All the boy could remember was her dramatic display of anger. Never before had she initiated a dialogue explaining why his behaviour was inappropriate, nor did she explain why the negative consequences followed.

As a result, her actions became expressions of her anger, rather than a constructive tool for correcting the child’s indiscipline. Many parents behave similarly.

Disciplining should ideally be done with utmost calm. There must be an evaluation of why a behaviour is undesirable. First-time mistakes may be excused. The child should have clarity about unacceptable behaviours. It’s important to explain in advance that certain consequences will follow if there are deviations.