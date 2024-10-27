2,300 Asha workers given training in antimicrobial resistance in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: In an initiative aimed at preventing the overuse of antibiotics and tackling antimicrobial resistance, the Ernakulam district health department has launched an antibiotic literacy programme with the cooperation of Asha workers and local bodies.

The programme, the first of its kind in the state, aims to educate the public about antibiotic use and overuse, sanitation, infection prevention and control, clean water, and antibiotic disposal. As many as 2,300 Asha workers have been trained in the district to create awareness on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), one of the major problems healthcare systems across the globe face.

“Educating and creating awareness among the common people about AMR is as important as educating doctors and healthcare workers. So we aim to reach urban, rural, and migrant populations in the district through Asha workers,” said Dr P S Sivaprasad, the Ernakulam district programme manager of the National Health Mission and the nodal officer of the AMR programme.

According to Sajna C Narayanan, district coordinator of Asha workers, they have been directed to visit households and conduct awareness classes at the ward level.