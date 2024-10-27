Water Metro plans more frequent trips on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

KOCHI: Techies have a reason to cheer as the Water Metro is set to increase the frequency of its boat services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section besides introducing e-feeder buses to provide last mile connectivity from Chittethukara to Infopark.
“We’ll operate one boat service every 20 minutes in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section once the second pontoon is built. We’ve already initiated the tendering process to construct the floating boat jetty at our Vyttila terminal and the contractor is on board,” a senior official told TNIE.
Currently, the frequency of boat services in the section is 25 minutes during peak hours and 30 to 35 minutes during the non-peak period. While the original plan was to construct three pontoons, only one has been set up, making it difficult to increase boat frequency. A total of four boats, including a spare one, are deployed in the section.
The authorities aim to attract daily commuters, especially those working at Infopark, in a big way to its services, which would also help decongest roads and solve the acute parking issues witnessed on the Infopark campus.
The move comes in the backdrop of several big companies, including IBM, TCS and Wipro, opening spaces at Infopark. The industries department is also getting proposals from new companies to set up offices there.
The boat takes only 25 minutes to cover the section while the corresponding road trip negotiating heavy traffic during peak hours may take more than an hour. While the ticket rate is Rs 40, those availing the monthly pass can travel cheap at Rs 12 per trip.
Authorities have also started a WhatsApp group of daily commuters to inform them of any sudden change in schedule. Overall, the Water Metro is closing in on the three million passengers benchmark since beginning operations in April 2023.
‘Services must be frequent’
The authorities are also planning to increase the frequency of services in the High Court-Fort Kochi section, where the Water Metro enjoys a good patronage during weekends.
“To attract daily commuters in a big way, boat services should be available without much time gap. Currently, the services are operated at an interval of 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays. We now operate additional services as well, to cater to the rush during weekends, when a lot of tourists travel to Fort Kochi and back. Our goal is to operate regular services at a gap of 10 minutes in the section,” the official said.
The metro boats take less than 20 minutes to cover the High Court-Fort Kochi section.
The Cochin Shipyard has promised to hand over four more boats to Water Metro before December. “One of the boats is already in the trial stage,” the official pointed out.
Currently, a total of 16 boats, including Emergency Response Boat ‘Garuda’, are in operation. The Kochi Water Metro has ordered a total of 23 electric/hybrid vessels with a capacity of 100 passengers each from the Cochin Shipyard.
Water Metro Services
Vyttila-Kakkanad
First boat (Departure from Vyttila) – 7.35am
Last boat (Departure from Kakkanad) – 7.30pm
Frequency
25 minutes during peak hours
30 to 35 minutes during non-peak hours
Fare
Ticket rate – Rs 40
Monthly pass – Rs 600 for 50 trips (Rs 12 per trip)
High Court--Fort Kochi
First boat (Departure from High Court) – 8am
Last Boat (Departure from Fort Kochi) – 8pm
Fare – Rs 40
Frequency – 15 to 30 minutes