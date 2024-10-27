Water Metro plans more frequent trips on Vyttila-Kakkanad route

KOCHI: Techies have a reason to cheer as the Water Metro is set to increase the frequency of its boat services in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section besides introducing e-feeder buses to provide last mile connectivity from Chittethukara to Infopark.

“We’ll operate one boat service every 20 minutes in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section once the second pontoon is built. We’ve already initiated the tendering process to construct the floating boat jetty at our Vyttila terminal and the contractor is on board,” a senior official told TNIE.

Currently, the frequency of boat services in the section is 25 minutes during peak hours and 30 to 35 minutes during the non-peak period. While the original plan was to construct three pontoons, only one has been set up, making it difficult to increase boat frequency. A total of four boats, including a spare one, are deployed in the section.

The authorities aim to attract daily commuters, especially those working at Infopark, in a big way to its services, which would also help decongest roads and solve the acute parking issues witnessed on the Infopark campus.

The move comes in the backdrop of several big companies, including IBM, TCS and Wipro, opening spaces at Infopark. The industries department is also getting proposals from new companies to set up offices there.

The boat takes only 25 minutes to cover the section while the corresponding road trip negotiating heavy traffic during peak hours may take more than an hour. While the ticket rate is Rs 40, those availing the monthly pass can travel cheap at Rs 12 per trip.