‘Countdown timer’ placed for timely completion of approach road in Kochi's Pizhala

KOCHI: It was after intense protests that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), entrusted with the development of nine islands in the region, finally resumed the construction of an approach road to Pizhala bridge recently.

Construction of the 350-m-long approach road had been progressing at a snail’s pace for the past two years and the authorities had promised to expedite and complete the work by December 15. However, the residents have no faith in the promise, given their “past experiences”.

To ensure there is no laxity, they put up a ‘countdown timer’ at the work site on Sunday night, as a constant reminder to the authorities about the approaching deadline.“The work was restarted following the day-night stir we held before the GIDA office a couple of days ago. They are even working on Sunday, but we fear they may slow down again. The timer will serve as a constant reminder of the deadline, December 15,” said Maglin Phenomena, a Pizhala resident.

The construction of the approach road began in 2022, but only 25% work has been completed till now.

“The approach road work has made little progress since the activities commenced nearly two years ago. Now, the tender period (2.5 years) is set to end soon. The bridge serves as the sole link to the mainland for nearly 7,500 residents in wards 10, 11 and 12. The GIDA secretary earlier promised to complete the work and make the bridge fully navigable by October 31. That did not happen,” said Antony Aneesh, convener, Pizhala Approach Road Action Council. The delay has made their lives difficult, rued the residents. “Mishaps involving two-wheelers are rising as they lose control after falling in the potholes,” pointed out Maglin.

When contacted, GIDA sources said the work is progressing fast. “We have deployed more personnel and two JCBs there to speed up the work. Currently, work on the extension of a service road is progressing, and we hope to complete it within the promised date,” said the source.