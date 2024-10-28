Freeing up space, Infopark eyeing sick PSUs to boost land availability

KOCHI: With more and more technology companies showing interest in setting up operations in Kochi, Infopark is exploring capacity-building opportunities. And the IT park is in for the long haul. It plans to ensure that space will not be a constraint for the next 15 years. For this, Infopark has put in place a two-pronged strategy, including making use of the land bank of sick state public sector units (PSUs).

Speaking to TNIE, Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, said, “As of now, the Infopark phase III concept has not been cleared by the state electronics and IT department. If the proposal does come into play, we would need 300-plus acres of land.” According to him, the IT park has reached saturation point.

“We are trying to get as much land as possible. We are also looking into the possibility of using the land bank available with sick industries of the state government. Take for instance the 35.5 acres belonging to Traco Cable Co Ltd at Irumpanam,” he says. Such a move will happen with the consent of the industries and IT department and if the land is found to be suitable for our needs, he added.

“This is a process between government departments and hence more viable,” said Susanth, adding the township being planned on Traco land is a small, integrated one with around 25,000 employment possibilities in the first stage. “This project is not in any way linked to Infopark’s phase III. It could be Phase IV or an extension of phase I or II. No name has been arrived at yet,” he said.