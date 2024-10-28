HCLTech announces its first delivery centre in Kochi

KOCHI: HCLTech, a global technology company, on Monday announced the launch of its first delivery centre in Kerala. The centre, which is located in the Infopark campus, will provide a range of engineering and R&D services to clients in the automobile, semiconductor, medical and industrial sectors.

HCLTech established a presence in Kerala (Kochi) in 2022. This is HCLTech’s first delivery centre in the state to offer engineering and R&D services to clients in automobile, semiconductor, medical, and industrial sectors. It will house 120 experienced professionals.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the centre, Minister for Industries, Coir and Law P Rajeeve said, "The establishment of the centre underscores the state’s thriving industrial ecosystem and robust support for high-tech industries. This advanced centre, located in Infopark, is designed to meet the rapidly growing global demand for semiconductor chips, positioning Kerala as a leader in this strategic sector."

He added that the facility will deliver turnkey semiconductor projects for HCLTech’s prominent clients across sectors, including automotive, semiconductor, medical, and industrial, supporting advanced custom AI silicon solutions and accelerating product development through strategic ecosystem partnerships.

The minister said, "With a specialized focus on Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) technologies - one of the industry’s most niche and well-compensated, skills - the centre will manage projects from initial specifications through to silicon production. Utilizing the Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC-V) platform will enhance secure communications, bolstering application security and offering innovative IoT solutions that can transform industries."

Trying to highlight the key positives of the state that made HCLTech set up the centre in Kochi, the minister said, "Kerala’s industrial ecosystem, known for its skilled workforce and progressive infrastructure, was pivotal in HCLTech’s choice. This centre will not only provide employees with world-class workspaces and skill development opportunities but will also collaborate with local universities to nurture VLSI talent, enriching the regional semiconductor ecosystem. HCLTech’s investment reflects Kerala’s commitment to nurturing high-tech industries and creating avenues for sustainable economic growth, firmly placing the state on the global semiconductor map."

Cementing what the minister highlighted, Hari Sadarahalli, corporate vice president and global head of engineering and R&D services of HCLTech, said, "The centre will provide custom AI silicon solutions to help clients accelerate their product development lifecycles. Going forward, HCL plans to develop IoT solutions for various industries and support the growing demand for semiconductor chips."