US-based NRI finds his 'vacant' Kochi house occupied after spike in electricity bills

KOCHI: An NRI based in the US suddenly noticed that the electricity bill of his unoccupied house in Kochi was shooting up for no apparent reason in the last four months.

Ajith K Vasudevan, who lives with his family in the US, paid the electricity bill for June-July of over Rs 5,000 via online.

However, what rattled him was when he received another bill of over Rs 5,000 for August-September, despite him submitting an online complaint to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) about the rising bill of his house in Janatha Road, Vyttila.

The twist in the tale came when he asked his couple friends living in Chilavanoor to visit the house and check if there was any issue with the electricity meter.

When the couple reached the house, they found it repainted and the compound clean. Also, some motorcycles were parked at the house. When they knocked on the door, two people came out and introduced themselves as tenants of the house.

The couple took a picture of the house and informed Ajith about the incident.