Kochi district administration calls for urgent action to contain communicable diseases

KOCHI: As many as 7,739 suspected and 4,316 confirmed dengue cases and 18 deaths have been reported in Ernakulam district this year, with areas under Kochi corporation, Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities, and Choornikkara and Keezhmadu panchayats being the worst-affected.

District collector N S K Umesh urged to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the district. He was presiding over the coordination meeting of various projects of the health department

“Prevention activities should be intensified with the coordination of various departments. Mosquito source reduction should be done under the leadership of local self-governments, in collaboration with residents associations in the district. Dry day observance should be strictly enforced on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” he said, urging institutions and schools to join the initiative to curb the spread.

“The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) should ensure the water supplied to public is properly chlorinated. The quality of drinking water supplied in tankers should be ensured. The health department will implement the water testing system in collaboration with the water authority,” he added.

The meeting on Monday. also decided to increase vaccination drive for measles and rubella, and inspect the camps of migrant labourers to ensure safety and hygiene. Ernakulam district medical officer Dr Asha Devi, National Health Mission Programme manager Dr P S Sivaprasad, and others attended the meeting.