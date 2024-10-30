Burglars target magistrate’s house near Perumbavoor

KOCHI: The residence of a magistrate was among two houses targeted by burglars at Pulluvazhy near Perumbavoor in the early hours of Monday. While the thieves, who are yet to be identified, entered the houses by breaking the kitchen door locks, no valuables were stolen, the police said.

The theft attempts were reported at the houses of Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate G Padmakumar and one Krishnaraj between Sunday night and Monday morning. Both attempts took place when the families were not present at the respective houses. The Kuruppampady police have registered a case and have launched a probe into the incident.

This is the second time a theft has been reported at the magistrate’s house. “The CCTV footage retrieved from one house showed two burglars. We suspect the same persons are involved in both incidents”, an officer said.