Kerala: Priests barge into Bishop House, seek audience with apostolic administrator

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy Bishop’s House on Broadway on Tuesday. A group of 12 priests belonging to the faction opposing the Unified Holy Mass who tried to get an audience with the apostolic administrator were stopped by the police.

According to church sources, the priests tried to barge into the Bishop’s House and then into the chamber of the apostolic administrator. “Police were called fearing a repeat of the incidents before,” said the sources.

“Even after the priests were informed by the cops that only one person representing them can meet with the apostolic administrator, they refused and wanted to go inside en-masse,” said sources.

However, Fr Jose Vailikodath, public relations officer of the Athiroopatah Samrakshana Samithi, said, “The cops were called by the newly appointed curia members like Chancellor Fr Joshi Puduva and Vicar General Fr Jacob Palackapally.

The curia members were not ready to meet the 12 priests who came to the Bishop House. We were told by the cops that Mar Puthur was not interested in meeting with the priests or having a peaceful dialogue.” However, later on, following police mediation, Mar Puthur agreed to meet the priests.