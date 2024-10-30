Low-floor KSRTC bus fire: Preliminary examination points to short-circuit

KOCHI: An internal inquiry report on the cause of a low-floor KSRTC bus catching fire while on the move will be submitted on Wednesday even as the authorities refuted charges that the fleet was not properly maintained.

The transport corporation had set up a special probe team, including the mechanical engineer, assistant engineer (Ernakulam) and officials from the Aluva Regional Workshop, to identify the exact cause of the fire that gutted the bus on Monday. The rear engine of a moving AC low-floor bus caught fire at Ezhattumukku on Chittoor Road in Kochi. All 30 passengers were evacuated before the fire engulfed the bus.

The initial examination points to a “short circuit which resulted in a spark, which soon developed into a major fire”. A team from Volvo, the bus manufacturing company, inspected the bus -- currently stationed at the Ernakulam bus station -- on Tuesday morning.

“A detailed probe report by the internal team is awaited,” said Assistant Transport Officer Tony Koshy Alex.

Meanwhile, the official refuted allegations that the fleet of low-floor buses are poorly maintained. The maintenance contract with the bus manufacturing company was long over and the buses are currently being maintained by KSRTC’s mechanical staff themselves.

“The bus is over eight years old and that means it has to be subjected to MVD fitness tests every year. Also, our staff is well-versed in maintenance of the low-floor bus fleet as we operate around 110 such buses now,” the officer said.

He said the hazard alert was shown on the dashboard of the bus and the driver could immediately stop the bus and open the doors.