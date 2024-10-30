MVD moots reform to decongest Vyttila junction; Edappally trial success

KOCHI: After the successful experiments with traffic reform at Kalamassery and Edappally, the authorities are planning to introduce a new traffic arrangement at Vyttila junction, the busiest in the state. Serpentine traffic queues are a regular affair there despite the building of a flyover on NH66.

The plan involves scaling of portions of the 16-metre roundabout at the junction and also chipping off the edges of the traffic medians to facilitate direct entry of buses coming from the Kundannoor side to the Vyttila Hub, through the Kaniyampuzha Road. However, the same requires the approval of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

“If the size of the traffic roundabout is reduced, buses can be directed towards the Vyttila Hub from the junction. This will help avoid the near U-turns in place now. A main reason for the traffic congestion at the junction is that buses coming from Kottayam and Kundannoor sides have to take a near U-turn at the junction to proceed through the Tripunithura road and enter the hub,” Ernakulam RTO Jerson T M said.

The change forms the main suggestion in the design being prepared by the motor vehicle department (MVD). “We’ll try to implement it in the first phase before initiating further measures to resolve the traffic woes there,” the officer said.

The proposal was submitted during a high-level meeting held on the direction of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya and attended by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA T J Vinod, among others.

New traffic arrangement at Edappally

Meanwhile, a new traffic arrangement, involving the free left rule and the exclusion of two direct crossings, was put in place at Edappally from Tuesday following a week-long successful trial. The MVD implemented the measure, similar to the one successfully experimented earlier at HMT Junction, Kalamassery, on the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.