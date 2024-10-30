MVD moots reform to decongest Vyttila junction; Edappally trial success

KOCHI: After the successful experiments with traffic reform at Kalamassery and Edappally, the authorities are planning to introduce a new traffic arrangement at Vyttila junction, the busiest in the state. Serpentine traffic queues are a regular affair there despite the building of a flyover on NH66.
The plan involves scaling of portions of the 16-metre roundabout at the junction and also chipping off the edges of the traffic medians to facilitate direct entry of buses coming from the Kundannoor side to the Vyttila Hub, through the Kaniyampuzha Road. However, the same requires the approval of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
“If the size of the traffic roundabout is reduced, buses can be directed towards the Vyttila Hub from the junction. This will help avoid the near U-turns in place now. A main reason for the traffic congestion at the junction is that buses coming from Kottayam and Kundannoor sides have to take a near U-turn at the junction to proceed through the Tripunithura road and enter the hub,” Ernakulam RTO Jerson T M said.
The change forms the main suggestion in the design being prepared by the motor vehicle department (MVD). “We’ll try to implement it in the first phase before initiating further measures to resolve the traffic woes there,” the officer said.
The proposal was submitted during a high-level meeting held on the direction of Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya and attended by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA T J Vinod, among others.
New traffic arrangement at Edappally
Meanwhile, a new traffic arrangement, involving the free left rule and the exclusion of two direct crossings, was put in place at Edappally from Tuesday following a week-long successful trial. The MVD implemented the measure, similar to the one successfully experimented earlier at HMT Junction, Kalamassery, on the direction of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
“Earlier, vehicles coming from Aluva proceeded to Vyttila through the left side while those proceeding to the Cheranalloor side had to wait for a signal at Edappally junction. Now, all vehicles coming from the Aluva side and proceeding in these two directions have to take a free left turn at the signal. The vehicles proceeding towards Cheranalloor should then take a U-turn after moving ahead a little. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Palarivattom side and proceeding to Vyttila won’t be allowed a direct crossing at Edappally junction. They have to take a free left towards the Cheranalloor side and then take a U-turn,” the officer said.
‘Reforms at busy junctions on NH 544 a success’
The MVD officials pointed out that the traffic reforms implemented earlier at busy junctions on NH 544 -- between Karayamparambu near Angamaly and Edappally -- have reduced traffic snarl-ups considerably.
“Basically, focus was given on three things -- to introduce free left turns, avoid maximum possible traffic signals and to give preference to vehicles proceeding along the national highway. For instance, in Kalamassery, we could reduce vehicle ‘conflict points’ from 17 to three. Also, buses should halt only at the designated stands. A new bus terminal will be set up in the area opposite Apollo Tyres, mainly for interstate buses,” an MVD official said.
The current measures are a sequel to the successful initiatives by Ganesh Kumar to decongest junctions like Angamaly, Athani, Paravoor Kavala, and Aluva flyover, he added.