New hope for colon cancer patients 

KOCHI: Colorectal cancer, also known as colon or rectal cancer, is an oncological situation that develops in the colon or rectum of the human body. Data show that it is the third most common cancer type worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related fatalities.

Though specific incidence rates vary, the overall incidence of colorectal cancer in India is reported to be between 4.2 to 5.7 per 1,00,000 population, with rectal cancer making up a significant proportion of these cases.

In Kerala, the numbers are expected to be slightly higher due to lifestyle factors. Sedentary lifestyles, increase consumption of processed foods, and rising obesity rates contribute to the growing incidence of rectal cancer in Kerala.

The trend is particularly concerning in urban areas, where lifestyle changes are more pronounced.

Early detection rates in Kerala are improving due to better screening programmes and awareness campaigns, which are crucial for improving survival rates.

As medical science evolves, numerous procedures are now available that give new hope for survival for patients. The commonly practised procedures are combinations of different treatment methods known as multimodality care. This treatment involves several procedures that include surgery and adjuvant therapy.

Surgical treatments

Surgical procedure is broadly divided into curative surgery for rectal cancer and curative surgery for colon cancers.

The type of surgery depends on the cancer’s location, stage, and extent of spread. The goal of surgery is to remove the cancerous portion of the colon along with nearby lymph nodes, and sometimes surrounding tissues.

There are numerous surgical options like polypectomy and local excision to treat the disease and experts narrow down to a single option depending on the diagnosis and medical condition of the patient.