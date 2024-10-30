New hope for colon cancer patients 

KOCHI: Colorectal cancer, also known as colon or rectal cancer, is an oncological situation that develops in the colon or rectum of the human body. Data show that it is the third most common cancer type worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related fatalities.
Though specific incidence rates vary, the overall incidence of colorectal cancer in India is reported to be between 4.2 to 5.7 per 1,00,000 population, with rectal cancer making up a significant proportion of these cases.
In Kerala, the numbers are expected to be slightly higher due to lifestyle factors. Sedentary lifestyles, increase consumption of processed foods, and rising obesity rates contribute to the growing incidence of rectal cancer in Kerala.
The trend is particularly concerning in urban areas, where lifestyle changes are more pronounced.
Early detection rates in Kerala are improving due to better screening programmes and awareness campaigns, which are crucial for improving survival rates.
As medical science evolves, numerous procedures are now available that give new hope for survival for patients. The commonly practised procedures are combinations of different treatment methods known as multimodality care. This treatment involves several procedures that include surgery and adjuvant therapy.
Surgical treatments
Surgical procedure is broadly divided into curative surgery for rectal cancer and curative surgery for colon cancers.
The type of surgery depends on the cancer’s location, stage, and extent of spread. The goal of surgery is to remove the cancerous portion of the colon along with nearby lymph nodes, and sometimes surrounding tissues.
There are numerous surgical options like polypectomy and local excision to treat the disease and experts narrow down to a single option depending on the diagnosis and medical condition of the patient.
Of late, minimally invasive surgeries (MISs) are fast becoming a preferred treatment procedure for colon cancer. It plays a significant and evolving role, offering several advantages over traditional open surgery. MIS techniques include laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries. Its benefits include quicker recovery, fewer complications and similar oncological outcomes compared to open surgery.
Its continued evolution, particularly with advancements in robotic systems, is likely to expand its use, particularly for complex cases.
Adjuvant therapy
When it comes to therapy, the most effective one is Total Neoadjuvant Therapy (TNT) because of its numerous advantages over other treatment types. These include better systemic disease control, higher pathological complete response rates, potential for nonoperative management and decreased postoperative morbidity.
This emerging treatment strategy for locally advanced rectal cancer offers potential benefits in terms of tumour downstaging, improved systemic control, and higher chances of complete tumour response. It has shown promising results in improving both local and distant cancer outcomes.
However, it is important to note that patients who undergo these procedures are strictly advised to follow the standard surveillance and follow-up care.
Mind and body
Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on xpresskochi@gmail.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.