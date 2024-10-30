S(h)eeds of change

Indu Lakshmi

Her first film, Nila, was created under Kerala State Film Development Corporation, yet she found the experience bitter due to the organisation’s approach toward filmmakers, especially women.

“The major lesson learned was the need to work with compatible people. The kind of issues I faced during the making of ‘Nila’ had not occurred even in my decade in the IT industry,” she reflects, adding that filmmaking itself was not as daunting as dealing with the “agenda of certain people at KSFDC”.

Appuram, her second project, was a “smoother experience” under her own production. “Financial constraints were a challenge; my husband handled the more complex budgeting tasks,” she says.

Indu adds that her experience with KSFDC aligns with the Hema Committee findings. “My dignity was questioned in unimaginable ways,” she says.

“The government is yet to address the issue thoroughly. I hope things improve over time.” Notably, veteran actor Jagadish also stars in ‘Appuram’. Indu, however, prefers not to disclose more details about the film before its festival premiere.

Indu hopes the term ‘women directors’ is soon replaced with just ‘directors’. “At the end of the day, one is a storyteller who happens to be a woman; there’s no need for labels.” she says.

Shobana Padinjattil

Her debut film Girl Friends explores acceptance and inclusion, where individuals with diverse sexual orientations express themselves and are embraced by society. The film also delves into friendship, love, heartbreak, and conflict among women, challenging outdated ideals, and asserting that women need not conform to narrow roles of endurance and forgiveness.

“Since my college days, I have always engaged in cinema and communities that discuss politics,” says Shobana, who is also the chief librarian of the Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram.

“My dream of making a film lay dormant for a while. During that time, I watched films closely and intuitively, realising that observing was a way to begin understanding cinema. Yet, the technical aspects only became apparent after I started making the film.”

When her initial plans for the KSFDC’s women’s cinema project fell through, she created a short film during the pandemic lockdown. “What began as a 10-minute film grew to around 45 minutes,” recalls Shobana, who has self-produced the film.

“When I saw the result, I felt confident and fulfilled. It truly reflected my perspective and ideas, so I decided to expand it into a full-length film. For me, this film is not just a project; it is an expression of who I am.”

The journey, Shobana adds, has been quite a learning experience. “While people study filmmaking at prominent institutions, I learned it on the job,” she laughs.

“The inclusion at IFFK is a matter of joy, as the film might have gone unnoticed if not for such a platform. I try not to think too much about the screening day — it is emotionally overwhelming. Having attended IFFK as a viewer, seeing my own work featured gives me goosebumps.”