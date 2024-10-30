S(h)eeds of change

KOCHI: They tried to bury us, but they didn’t know we were seeds.
This poignant Mexican proverb was the catchline of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) as they announced the line-up for ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to be held from December 13 to 20.
For the first time since IFFK’s inception, four women directors from Kerala will have their films included in the festival’s premier sections. WCC termed it an unprecedented moment that promises to redefine what’s possible for women in cinema.
The official list announced by IFFK includes 14 films in two categories: ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ and ‘International Competition’. Twelve Malayalam films are featured in the former, with two in the latter.
In the spotlight
Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram (The Other Side) is in the ‘International Competition’ category. Adithya Baby’s Kaamadevan Nakshatram Kandu (Cupid Saw The Star), Shobana Padinjattil’s Girl Friends, and J Shivaranjini’s ‘Victoria’ are included in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ section.
The inclusion of these women directors comes at a time when the Hema Committee report has brought to light entrenched gender issues in the Malayalam film industry.
In this context, the selection of these women filmmakers is seen as a significant step toward dismantling gender biases and fostering a more inclusive space for women in both on-screen and off-screen roles.
The WCC sees this as a bloom of the seeds of resilience. The collective feels the IFFK inclusion is not just about recognition but about shattering norms and empowering women storytellers to own their narratives.
TNIE has a quick chat with the four women directors about their journeys, dreams, and experiences.
Indu Lakshmi
Her first film, Nila, was created under Kerala State Film Development Corporation, yet she found the experience bitter due to the organisation’s approach toward filmmakers, especially women.
“The major lesson learned was the need to work with compatible people. The kind of issues I faced during the making of ‘Nila’ had not occurred even in my decade in the IT industry,” she reflects, adding that filmmaking itself was not as daunting as dealing with the “agenda of certain people at KSFDC”.
Appuram, her second project, was a “smoother experience” under her own production. “Financial constraints were a challenge; my husband handled the more complex budgeting tasks,” she says.
Indu adds that her experience with KSFDC aligns with the Hema Committee findings. “My dignity was questioned in unimaginable ways,” she says.
“The government is yet to address the issue thoroughly. I hope things improve over time.” Notably, veteran actor Jagadish also stars in ‘Appuram’. Indu, however, prefers not to disclose more details about the film before its festival premiere.
Indu hopes the term ‘women directors’ is soon replaced with just ‘directors’. “At the end of the day, one is a storyteller who happens to be a woman; there’s no need for labels.” she says.
Shobana Padinjattil
Her debut film Girl Friends explores acceptance and inclusion, where individuals with diverse sexual orientations express themselves and are embraced by society. The film also delves into friendship, love, heartbreak, and conflict among women, challenging outdated ideals, and asserting that women need not conform to narrow roles of endurance and forgiveness.
“Since my college days, I have always engaged in cinema and communities that discuss politics,” says Shobana, who is also the chief librarian of the Central Library in Thiruvananthapuram.
“My dream of making a film lay dormant for a while. During that time, I watched films closely and intuitively, realising that observing was a way to begin understanding cinema. Yet, the technical aspects only became apparent after I started making the film.”
When her initial plans for the KSFDC’s women’s cinema project fell through, she created a short film during the pandemic lockdown. “What began as a 10-minute film grew to around 45 minutes,” recalls Shobana, who has self-produced the film.
“When I saw the result, I felt confident and fulfilled. It truly reflected my perspective and ideas, so I decided to expand it into a full-length film. For me, this film is not just a project; it is an expression of who I am.”
The journey, Shobana adds, has been quite a learning experience. “While people study filmmaking at prominent institutions, I learned it on the job,” she laughs.
“The inclusion at IFFK is a matter of joy, as the film might have gone unnoticed if not for such a platform. I try not to think too much about the screening day — it is emotionally overwhelming. Having attended IFFK as a viewer, seeing my own work featured gives me goosebumps.”
J Shivaranjini
Her credits in Victoria include story, direction, and editing. For this Ernakulam-based filmmaker, who is pursuing her PhD in film studies at
IIT Bombay, the IFFK selection is a milestone.
“To be part of IFFK was not just a dream for me; it was a dream for my entire crew. The Malayalam film industry is evolving positively, and I am elated to have this opportunity now,” Shivaranjini shares.
“I have no personal connections in the industry. However, my father, a film society member, had a deep interest in cinema. Watching classic films with him sparked my desire to make films even though there were few female directors in Malayalam cinema at the time.”
After completing an engineering degree, Shivaranjini studed film and video Communication at the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. There, she created short films that gained recognition at fests.
Her film, Victoria, revolves around a day in a beauty parlour, focusing on the titular character, played by Meenakshi Jayan. Jolly Chirayath and Sreesha Chandran, who won the state award for best supporting actress last year, also appear in the film.
The film was produced by KSFDC, which, according to Shivaranjini, supports the dreams of those unable to self-fund their films.
Adithya Baby
The concept for Kaamadevan Nakshathram Kandu originated from real-life news stories. Adithya Baby describes her film as an exploration of the world and perspectives of two hypersexual young men whose lives are altered by a female character.
“Since childhood, I always wanted to be involved in cinema and to act. In school, I participated in plays and monologues, though I was uncertain if I could pursue drama seriously. Coming from a small village — Konnakkad in Kasaragod — my dreams were limited,” Adithya recalls.
“After higher secondary education, I wanted to join a film institute to study acting and direction but instead enrolled in drama school. There, I discovered the depth of theatre, and my journey into cinema began through the friendships I made.”
Last year, Adithya acted in and co-produced Blue Hair, which premiered at IFFK with almost the same team — composed of her drama school peers.
Currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in performing arts at Pondicherry University, Adithya credits the film’s success to a collaborative team with a love for cinema. “Overcoming financial challenges was only possible because of my team’s dedication,” she says.
“We shot Kaamadevan… entirely on an iPhone 14 Pro, adopting creative constraints to complete the project. For independent filmmakers who often lack exposure, access to a platform like IFFK is invaluable”
For Adithya, love for cinema, clear communication, and mutual understanding with the team foster an open space that encourages new creators to move forward confidently. Gender, she claims, hardly plays a role in this.