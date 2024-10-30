Smart plan to weed out a water woe

KOCHI: Clogged waterways, overrun by invasive weeds, have been a persistent problem for Kochi. However, now the city corporation’s cleanup efforts have received a boost through the recent acquisition of an amphibian weed harvester, courtesy Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd.

Besides de-clogging the waterbodies, the authorities have an ambitious plan: convert the harvested weed into value-added products such as refuse-derived fuel, green manure, or compost.

“Instead of just dumping the weed collected, why can’t they be used for a beneficial purpose? That was our thought,” says a senior corporation official. “We will initially deploy the machine to clear the city’s major canals of the weed species, which impede water flow and cause infectious illnesses to humans and livestock.”

The machine, acquired at a cost of Rs 13.9 crore (including operation and maintenance for five years), recently had a successful trial at the TP Canal in Vaduthala. “We will deploy it for cleaning the major city canals starting November 1,” the official adds.

Notably, the corporation is considering engaging an Angamaly-based startup to produce value-added products from the weeds. “The startup, which has already partnered with Cusat, is registered under the industries department,” the official explains.

“The weed will be dried and used to manufacture these products. Dried raw material forms 10 per cent of the input. If we process 10 tonnes, we can obtain one tonne of dried raw material. The project is still at an early stage.”