Bishop calls for unity and compliance amid Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy controversy

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent events at the bishop’s house of Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy and allegedly malicious social media posts, apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur has issued a circular urging priests and laity to refrain from acting against the interests of the Syro-Malabar Church. He warned of action against violators, in keeping with canonical laws. The circular is to be read in parishes on Sunday.

According to the circular, newly ordained deacons must abide by instructions issued to them and adhere to the declaration that makes them duty bound to celebrate Uniform Holy Mass. “Parish vicars should make necessary arrangements for the newly ordained priests to celebrate their first Eucharist as prescribed by the synod,” he added.

Mar Puthur cautioned priests against criticising the church’s official teachings and its leaders during the homily and while making announcements during the Holy Mass. “Such actions are not permitted,” he added. “According to the general assembly procedure, no statement or decisions are permitted in meetings that are contrary to the orders, guidelines, official teachings of the church, or canon law,” the bishop said.