Bishop calls for unity and compliance amid Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy controversy

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent events at the bishop’s house of Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy and allegedly malicious social media posts, apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur has issued a circular urging priests and laity to refrain from acting against the interests of the Syro-Malabar Church. He warned of action against violators, in keeping with canonical laws. The circular is to be read in parishes on Sunday.
According to the circular, newly ordained deacons must abide by instructions issued to them and adhere to the declaration that makes them duty bound to celebrate Uniform Holy Mass. “Parish vicars should make necessary arrangements for the newly ordained priests to celebrate their first Eucharist as prescribed by the synod,” he added.
Mar Puthur cautioned priests against criticising the church’s official teachings and its leaders during the homily and while making announcements during the Holy Mass. “Such actions are not permitted,” he added. “According to the general assembly procedure, no statement or decisions are permitted in meetings that are contrary to the orders, guidelines, official teachings of the church, or canon law,” the bishop said.
The priests have been asked to refrain from posting messages on social media that slander the church, its teachings and its leadership. “Canonical measures will be taken against those who engage in such acts against the church through social media,” said the apostolic administrator.
The clergy, monks and laity have been urged not to be part of any organisation that criticises the official positions of the church or disparages its teachings and its leadership on social media. “Parish facilities or other ecclesiastical venues should not be ceded for holding meetings of such organisations,” said Mar Puthur.
“In the current situation, the assistance of the police will continue for the smooth running of the curia,” says the circular