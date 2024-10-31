Bright & spright

KOCHI: Deepavali, the ‘Festival of Lights’, is a feast for the eyes and the palate, with brilliantly lit diyas (earthen lamps) adorning verandahs and delicious sweets shared among family and friends. Fireworks, of course, are another highlight, symbolising. Derived from Sanskrit, ‘Deepavali’, in simple terms, means ‘row of lights’.
The festival has different legends associated with its origin. In north India, it marks the homecoming of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshmana, after the victory over the demon king Ravana. It’s believed that the people of Ayodhya lit diyas to welcome them back after 14 years of exile.
In south, Deepavali is associated with Lord Krishna defeating the despotic demon king Narakasura with the help of his wife, Satyabhama. In West Bengal, it celebrates Goddess Kali’s triumph over the asura named Raktabija.
The festival is celebrated by Sikhs and Jains as well. Sikhs observe it as ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’, marking the day Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh guru, and 52 Hindu kings and princes were freed from Jahangir’s prison. For Jains, Diwali symbolises the enlightenment and liberation of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism.
Spook nook
Halloween, a Western tradition celebrated annually on October 31, has now found many takers in Kochi as well. Its origins trace back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, observed in ancient Britain and Ireland, when it was believed that the souls of the dead would return to visit the living for a day.
To ward off evil spirits, people lit bonfires and disguised themselves with spooky costumes and masks. Another explanation links Halloween to All Saints Day, also known as All Hallows Day, a Christian holiday observed on November 1.
On Halloween day, people place carved pumpkins, or Jack-o’-lanterns, on their porches, decorated with skeletons, witches, ghosts, and other spooky elements. Children and adults alike dress up in costumes, often inspired by pop culture, with horror-themed choices being especially popular.
Halloween has now extended its spooky presence to Kochi, with Halloween costume parties becoming popular across the city. A costume trader at Broadway says he notched up sales of D65,000 in a single day! - Niharika Pramod