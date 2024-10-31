Bright & spright

KOCHI: Deepavali, the ‘Festival of Lights’, is a feast for the eyes and the palate, with brilliantly lit diyas (earthen lamps) adorning verandahs and delicious sweets shared among family and friends. Fireworks, of course, are another highlight, symbolising. Derived from Sanskrit, ‘Deepavali’, in simple terms, means ‘row of lights’.

The festival has different legends associated with its origin. In north India, it marks the homecoming of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshmana, after the victory over the demon king Ravana. It’s believed that the people of Ayodhya lit diyas to welcome them back after 14 years of exile.

In south, Deepavali is associated with Lord Krishna defeating the despotic demon king Narakasura with the help of his wife, Satyabhama. In West Bengal, it celebrates Goddess Kali’s triumph over the asura named Raktabija.

The festival is celebrated by Sikhs and Jains as well. Sikhs observe it as ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’, marking the day Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh guru, and 52 Hindu kings and princes were freed from Jahangir’s prison. For Jains, Diwali symbolises the enlightenment and liberation of Lord Mahavira, the founder of Jainism.