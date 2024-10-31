Haunting beauty

KOCHI: Halloween arrives hand in hand with Diwali this year. Though the two festivals may seem like unrelated strangers who accidentally arrived together at a party, the reasons to celebrate are the same — the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Halloween began as the ancient Celtic Festival of Samhain, around 2000 years ago.

It was celebrated on the night of October 31, which marked the end of summer and the start of a long, cold winter. The Celts believed this was when the walls between the living and the dead became blurry enough for the ghosts of the dead to return to the earth. The festival was intended to frighten away these spirits from another world.

Even though the origins were Celtic, the festival was adapted by different European ethnic communities in the centuries that followed. Eventually, when the Europeans came to the shores of America, an American version of Halloween emerged.

Dressing up in costumes and seeking food or money at doorsteps, a new American tradition was thus born and continues to thrive, with Halloween being the Western World’s most popular festival, after Christmas. As the world shrinks with all the connectivity that has happened in recent years, India too has seen a growing interest in this tradition.

Art history is replete with spine-chilling, scary artworks from around the world and with the Halloween season here, what better time than now to bring them out to celebrate the spookiest time of the year?