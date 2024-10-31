How cops ‘vroomed’ into hit-and-run culprit

KOCHI: The death of a 52-year-old man in a hit-and-run case at Choondikal near Vellarada sparked public outcry last month. Suresh, a carpenter, had been struck by a speeding motorcycle on September 7 near his room.

As the rider sped away, Suresh was assisted to his room by a passerby. Four days later, neighbours discovered his partially decomposed body inside.

Subsequently, it was ascertained that a head injury from the accident caused his death. Outraged by the rider’s apathy, local residents demanded strict action from the police.

Vellarada Station House Officer V Prasad and his team initially struggled to identify the motorcycle involved. The CCTV footage collected from the area lacked clarity, and the police couldn’t determine the vehicle’s type or read its number plate.

Just when it seemed the case might remain unsolved due to insufficient evidence, luck turned in favour of the officers. They identified the man who had helped Suresh to his room, and he reported that the bike’s engine sound was “quite different”, although he hadn’t seen it. He had heard the distinct vroom as the rider fled the scene.

This information, seemingly minor, soon shifted the course of the investigation. Officers deduced that the motorcycle involved could be a KTM Duke, and the rider most likely a young rider.