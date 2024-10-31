Opposition leader and eight others charged with cheating in land grabbing case in Kochi

KOCHI: Police have registered a case against the leader of the Opposition in the Kochi corporation and eight others for allegedly cheating a Mattancherry resident and grabbing his land. However, leader of the Opposition Antony Kureethara claims it is a fake case, asserting that the police registered an FIR against him due to political pressure.

The case was filed based on a complaint from 80-year-old Joseph Stanley, a resident of Nazrath, Mattancherry. Stanley, a businessman, owns properties in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi. The other accused include Mattancherry residents V.H. Babu, M.P. Kunjumuhammad, Ashish Rozhario, Haneesha Ajith, Anitha Santhosh, M.V. Suresh, the Kochi Sub-Registrar, and a private firm named Yettinahole Hydro Electric Co. Pvt. Ltd.

According to police, the allegation is that the first accused, V.H. Babu, worked as Stanley's manager for 40 years. The accused conspired to create false documents for 10 cents of land belonging to Stanley, located on Mattancherry Bazar Road in front of Jeevamatha Church. On June 24, the property was sold to Yettinahole Hydro Electric without Stanley's knowledge.