Vallathol Junction residents demand traffic signals after fatal bus and lorry crash

KOCHI: Residents and traders of Vallathol Junction, where a crash involving a private bus and a lorry on Wednesday claimed the life of a woman and left 22 injured, have demanded a traffic signal to prevent similar accidents in the area. According to traders, accidents are frequent at the junction, located on the busy Seaport-Airport road.
Sarath Asokan, who works at a mobile phone shop, noted that there are three major traffic junctions within a 300-meter stretch of Vallathol Junction on the Seaport-Airport road.
“But none of them have speed breakers or signals. There are flashing yellow lights to alert drivers of the approaching junction. A few weeks ago, one person was injured after a car slammed into a scooter at the exact spot where the bus and lorry collided today. We witness many accidents here.
There have also been incidents involving pedestrians,” he said. Sirajudheen, a resident of Thrikkakara, described the junction as accident-prone. “It is a place where vehicles from the Edappally side enter the Seaport-Airport Road. There are numerous curves on both sides of Vallatholpadi, as well as many blind spots on the stretch.
The situation worsens when streetlights do not function at night. There should be at least two traffic signals on this stretch,” he added.
Radhamani Pillai, chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality, stated that the traffic issue will be raised with the concerned authorities. “Yes, Vallatholpadi is a busy stretch. We will discuss with authorities the steps to be taken to prevent such accidents in the future. The installation of traffic signals at the busy junctions can be considered,” she added.