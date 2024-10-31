Vallathol Junction residents demand traffic signals after fatal bus and lorry crash

KOCHI: Residents and traders of Vallathol Junction, where a crash involving a private bus and a lorry on Wednesday claimed the life of a woman and left 22 injured, have demanded a traffic signal to prevent similar accidents in the area. According to traders, accidents are frequent at the junction, located on the busy Seaport-Airport road.

Sarath Asokan, who works at a mobile phone shop, noted that there are three major traffic junctions within a 300-meter stretch of Vallathol Junction on the Seaport-Airport road.

“But none of them have speed breakers or signals. There are flashing yellow lights to alert drivers of the approaching junction. A few weeks ago, one person was injured after a car slammed into a scooter at the exact spot where the bus and lorry collided today. We witness many accidents here.