INTERVIEW | We want to make this a flagship museum in India: Scientist Rahul Ramachandran

KOCHI: The US-settled Rahul Ramachandran, son of the late artist A Ramachandran, was in Kochi to take part in the inauguration of Dhyana Chitra: A Ramachandran Visual Cultural Lab, a research centre in the name of the eminent artist. Rahul, a senior scientist with NASA, spoke to TNIE on the project.

Excerpts

Q: Can you elaborate on the initiative?

This is one of the initiatives. The big one is the museum project. We want an international quality museum in Kerala. This is his library, the resources that we use, which will be made available to the artist's community here. It will serve as an intellectual resource. It was an intellectual nourishment for him, which helped him develop the visual language, looking at the art books from different parts of the world.

Q: Why in Kochi? Your dad spent most of his years in Delhi and Santiniketan...

Fundamentally, Kochi is the city that shaped him, in a lot of ways. Kerala has inspired him, both in terms of the size of the work he did and in shaping him as a human being, more than anything else. He was never a Delhi person, and he has certain values that he stuck to all the way through. Kerala and Santiniketan are two places that shaped him.