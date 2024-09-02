KSRTC is low on crew, buses; Vypeen’s wait for direct services continues

KOCHI: A solution to the long-drawn out issue of inadequate public transportation facility for thousands of people residing in Vypeen and other Goshree islands to travel directly to various city destinations seems still far-fetched.
Despite the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) recent plan to start dedicated services ahead of Onam, the operation has faced delays due to a shortage of buses and crew. The MVD has now allotted 20 permits for services to various city destinations, but the corporation is currently unable to start the services as they lack the necessary buses and crew.
“We’ve been allotted 20 new permits to operate services from Vypeen to various destinations including Kaloor, Vyttila and Kakkanad. However, currently there are not enough buses and crew to operate them. We’ve written to the higher authorities seeking help to address the issue,” said a senior KSRTC official.
To tide over the crisis, the corporation has resorted to appointing drivers on a temporary basis. “The corporation has invited applications from candidates featured in the PSC rank lists (for the post of drivers), the validity period of which have already expired. Once we receive the buses and crew, the services will be operated at an interval of 10 to 15 minutes to the Vypeen region, during peak hours. If there is enough passenger demand, the services will be extended to various destinations beyond Vypeen,” he pointed out.
At present, private buses are not allowed to operate direct services from Vypeen to various destinations in city. Instead, they start and terminate services at the High Court, requiring commuters to board other city services or use alternative modes of transport to reach their destinations. Experts suggest permitting private buses to operate direct city services along with KSRTC due to the high demand.
“Currently, 110 buses are terminating services at High Court and returning. The KSRTC currently operates just five services to the city destinations. Even with the new permits, the corporation won’t be able to meet the huge demand - nearly 55,000 people travel from Vypeen to Kochi city every morning. The solution is to allow private buses to operate city services from Vypeen area,” said D Dhanuraj, Chairman of the Kochi-based think-tank, Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).
Dhanuraj rejected the argument that the same would clog the city roads. “Currently over one lakh private vehicles are being used by people from Vypeen and other Goshree Island regions. Direct bus services would considerably reduce the number of private vehicles,” he said.
Earlier in January 2023, a meeting of stakeholders, including representatives of KSRTC and private bus operators associations, were held following a special direction of the state government to discuss the entry of private buses from the Vypeen island into the city in the wake of inadequate connectivity. A draft notification, dated May 17, 2023, proposed to allow private buses to operate direct city services.
“A notification was issued later with the authorities claiming that the same will allow private buses to ply from Vypeen to various city destinations. In fact, the provisions included the nationalisation of some sections along the 30-km route from Paravur to Kochi city, passing through Bolgatty junction, High Court Junction and Jetty bus stand. It means the buses can’t operate through the route. Also the permits of private buses, currently operating up to High Court, won’t be renewed,” Dhanuraj pointed out.