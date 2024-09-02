KSRTC is low on crew, buses; Vypeen’s wait for direct services continues

KOCHI: A solution to the long-drawn out issue of inadequate public transportation facility for thousands of people residing in Vypeen and other Goshree islands to travel directly to various city destinations seems still far-fetched.

Despite the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) recent plan to start dedicated services ahead of Onam, the operation has faced delays due to a shortage of buses and crew. The MVD has now allotted 20 permits for services to various city destinations, but the corporation is currently unable to start the services as they lack the necessary buses and crew.

“We’ve been allotted 20 new permits to operate services from Vypeen to various destinations including Kaloor, Vyttila and Kakkanad. However, currently there are not enough buses and crew to operate them. We’ve written to the higher authorities seeking help to address the issue,” said a senior KSRTC official.

To tide over the crisis, the corporation has resorted to appointing drivers on a temporary basis. “The corporation has invited applications from candidates featured in the PSC rank lists (for the post of drivers), the validity period of which have already expired. Once we receive the buses and crew, the services will be operated at an interval of 10 to 15 minutes to the Vypeen region, during peak hours. If there is enough passenger demand, the services will be extended to various destinations beyond Vypeen,” he pointed out.