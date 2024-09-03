A Forgotten hummingbird

KOCHI: Whether it’s in Thalavattam, Chithram, or Vandanam, whenever Mohanlal’s character is in pain, hauntingly poignant vocals fill the background. Malayalam film buffs can certainly not forget the ‘La la la la...’ in Vandanam. And if you are one such cinephile, it is likely that the vocals are echoing in your mind right now.

Have you ever wondered who was behind those melancholic vocals? Meet Prof N Lathika, affectionately known as Lathika ‘Teacher’. Born to B K Nalini and Sadasivan Bhagavathar in Kollam, Lathika began her musical journey at the age of five, learning songs from her father and performing with her brothers and sister.

Her talent soon led her to perform at temple concerts, marking the beginning of a career now nearing 60 years.

Stages to silver screen

“I started singing at the age offive and began performing in many ganamelas by the time I was seven. I received further training from Mangad Nadesan and later from V S Rajan Lal, music director Sharreth’s uncle,” Lathika recalls.

Her journey into the world of theatre began with music director Kannur Rajan. When Lathika was in Class 10, her brother S Rajendra Babu used to work as Rajan’s assistant. “Somebody from the troupe mentioned to Rajan sir that I could sing. He then asked my brother to bring me along,” she says.

That introduction got her a break with Sanghamitra drama group in Ernakulam, where she sang for a play written by Bichu Thirumala. The songs later found a place in the film Abhinandanam, directed by I V Sasi in 1976, with the same composition but lyrics by Sreekumaran Thampi. The song Pushpathalpathil Nee Veenurangi became a hit.