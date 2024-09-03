All about intermittent fasting

KOCHI: There are various opinions about different kinds of dieting. However, the fact is not every diet method is suitable for all. Here, I look at the various unfounded information being spread about intermittent fasting. Let’s bust some myths.

Myth: Intermittent fasting is safe for all

Fact: It depends on each individual’s age, medical condition and activity level. It is better to consult a qualified dietitian before starting a diet plan so the long-term goal is achieved rather than a quick weight loss accompanied by tiredness, nutrient deficiency and inconsistent approach.

According to a review published in 2019 in The New England Journal of Medicine, fasting for 18 hours a day can improve the ability to manage stress, increase life span, and reduce the risk of several health problems, including obesity and some cancers. However, a study published in January 2023 in the Journal of the American Heart Association says there’s no correlation between time-restricted eating and weight loss, as researchers had previously thought.

Myth: Can lead to long-term weight loss

Fact: If planned under the guidance of a qualified dietitian along with physical activity, it leads to long-term results. Intermittent fasting alone is insufficient to build muscle strength.

Myth: Can lower the risk of heart disease