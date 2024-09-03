All about intermittent fasting

KOCHI: There are various opinions about different kinds of dieting. However, the fact is not every diet method is suitable for all. Here, I look at the various unfounded information being spread about intermittent fasting. Let’s bust some myths.
Myth: Intermittent fasting is safe for all
Fact: It depends on each individual’s age, medical condition and activity level. It is better to consult a qualified dietitian before starting a diet plan so the long-term goal is achieved rather than a quick weight loss accompanied by tiredness, nutrient deficiency and inconsistent approach.
According to a review published in 2019 in The New England Journal of Medicine, fasting for 18 hours a day can improve the ability to manage stress, increase life span, and reduce the risk of several health problems, including obesity and some cancers. However, a study published in January 2023 in the Journal of the American Heart Association says there’s no correlation between time-restricted eating and weight loss, as researchers had previously thought.
Myth: Can lead to long-term weight loss
Fact: If planned under the guidance of a qualified dietitian along with physical activity, it leads to long-term results. Intermittent fasting alone is insufficient to build muscle strength.
Myth: Can lower the risk of heart disease
Fact: When we are conscious of what to select and what not, by avoiding binge eating, adding protein sources and cutting down on simple sugars, disease risk is minimal. Exercise regimen adds value to it.
Myth: Can improve mental health
Fact: Those who are determined to do intermittent fasting should adhere to following a healthy pattern, which needs a mindful approach. This in turn will boost willpower and mental health. Some research links fasting to improved moods, vitality, decreased irritability, lowered stress and even a reduction in depression and anxiety. Some studies show short-term fasting can increase depression, anxiety, anger and irritability. The available research is relatively new and based on small sample sizes.
Myth: Can boost metabolism
Fact: Intermittent fasting pattern is based on a time-restricted eating pattern, where the person is supposed to choose a healthy combination of meal and snack plan. During the eating window, instead of just two meals, low-calorie liquids and protein snacks are to be consumed to prevent digestive issues. During the fasting window, physical activity is essential. When adhered to these guidelines, it’s supportive in boosting metabolism.
Myth: Offers health benefits to everyone.
Fact: A generalisation of any plan is like a ‘one size fits for all’ scenario. Depending on individual characteristics, an intermittent fasting plan is to be tailored and then it provides benefits.
Mind and body
