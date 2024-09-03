Consumer court fines OYO Rs 1.10 lakh for not providing rooms pre-booked online

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered OYO Rooms to compensate a sum of Rs 1.10 lakh for failing to provide pre-booked rooms through the online booking application.

The commission’s ruling comes in response to a complaint filed by Kochi-based lawyer K S Arun Das against the CEO and Manager of OYO Rooms and the proprietor and manager of Mangalath Hotel in Kollam. According to the complaint, Arun paid Rs 2,933 to reserve rooms at Mangalath Hotel in Chadayamangalam, Kollam, for a ten-member group consisting of his wife, children, and parents on the night of October 6, 2019, to October 7, 2019. However, upon their arrival at the hotel around 10 pm, the hotel owner refused to provide the rooms and demanded an additional charge of Rs 2,500 per room, which was contrary to the original booking agreement. As a result, they were forced to travel overnight to find another hotel. Seeking compensation for unfair trade practices, mental anguish, and physical strain, the complainant approached the commission, requesting Rs 10 lakh in compensation along with litigation expenses of Rs 25,000.

In response, the hotel owner said that there was no current agreement with OYO Rooms. The commission was presided by D B Binu and comprised members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T N.