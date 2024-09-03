Ed-tech firm Techmaghi opens modern virtual reality lab in Kochi

KOCHI: Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) lab at Ed-tech firm Techmaghi on Monday. Techmaghi, founded in 2021, aims to provide students with advanced knowledge in studies related to electric vehicles (EV) with the facility.

The startup, which was incubated at Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) with a focus on helping students upgrade their skills through technology and expertise, has two experience centres in the city and another wing functioning under the LJ Knowledge Foundation in Gujarat.

The VR lab will provide students academic knowledge and practical capabilities, raising the levels of higher education in the state by also leveraging the support from KSUM.

Techmaghi CEO Deepak Rajan, while emphasising the company’s mission to improve the learning experience of students in the EV sector, said the VR lab will prove to be a boost.

With its dedicated 30-member team, Techmaghi has evolved into a leader in the sector, having trained over 1.5 lakh students.