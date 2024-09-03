Focus on church remnants as Metro plans ‘historic touch’ to terminal in Kochi

KOCHI: The remnants of a historic church, which was the bone of contention between Kochi Metro authorities and heritage enthusiasts during the construction of the water metro terminal at Fort Kochi, is again in focus as the urban transport agency plans to give a “historic” touch to the station at the famous tourist destination.

The Water Metro plans to exhibit 16 massive stone blocks -- remnants of the Santa Cruz Basilica, believed to be the first European Church in India and more than 500 years old -- at its Fort Kochi terminal. The remnants were excavated during the construction of the terminal and moved to the District Heritage Museum at Bastion Bungalow, a protected monument under the state archaeology department.

The Water Metro has already turned a favourite of tourists arriving in Kochi, and a heavy ridership is being witnessed in the Ernakulam-Fort Kochi section.

The authorities hope to further lure visitors, especially foreign travellers, by exhibiting the remnants of the 16th-century monument.

“We’re ready to install the historic church remnants at our Fort Kochi terminal. A preliminary-level talk has already been held with other stakeholders. However, a concrete decision is yet to be made as discussions are progressing,” said a source with Water Metro.

However, there are hurdles in the form of opposition by heritage enthusiasts and the archaeology department itself, which is in favour of continuing to keep the ‘historic’ remnants at the District Heritage Museum.

“The remnants were brought here in May 2021, and we’ve brought it to the notice of the director of archaeology, who said the same should be exhibited here. We’ve plans to set up a stone inscription park,” said an archaeology department official.

Opposing the move, K J Sohan, former mayor and ex-convenor of the Kerala chapter of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), said: “We won’t allow this at any cost. We’ve strongly opposed the metro terminal coming up at the historic site, but they ignored the same and built the station there. And now, they want the rare monument pieces back. It should continue to be showcased at the Heritage Museum itself. However, a writing should be made about its historic importance and placed before the remnants so that visitors can learn about the same. Only this way can we protect the remnants of the first European church in India.”