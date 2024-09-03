Idyllic suburb in Kochi named after Lord Shiva’s stomach?

KOCHI: Thiruvankulam, a quaint suburb near Tripunithura, was once a border village nestled between the Kochi and Travancore kingdoms.

Strategically located, Thiruvankulam today lies on the Kochi-Madurai National Highway (NH-49), making it a crucial junction for travellers heading east towards Muvattupuzha or south towards Kottayam. The village also serves as a terminus for the Airport-Seaport Road, connecting Nedumbassery and the Kochi port.

Thiruvankulam’s proximity to Kochi city and industrial areas, including the Kochi refineries, has spurred considerable growth in the area. The economic surge in Kochi has transformed Thiruvankulam into a sought-after residential area in recent times.

The history of the place, however, remains eclipsed by the neighbouring townships, Tripunithra and Chottanikkara. “This census town is a heritage site, with historical temples and religious significance,” notes writer and researcher C V Supran, who introduces us to the mythological tale behind the name ‘Thiruvankulam’.

“Legend has it that the Mahadeva temple here was consecrated by sage Parashurama, who had a divine vision of Lord Shiva in the lying posture. He built four temples in different localities denoting parts of Lord Shiva’s body – Kureekkad (head), Perunninakulam (hands), Thiruvankulam (stomach), and Thrikkathara (feet). The shivling here is said to be a swamyambhu or self-manifested one.”

Thiruvankulam was initially known as ‘Thiru-vayaram-kulam’, explains panchayat president K V Saju. ‘Thiru’ is a prefix added to something that’s holy or sacred, and ‘vayar’ means stomach. The ‘kulam’ suffix indicates that there was a popular pond in the area, he adds.

Supran as well as Saju believe in-depth research, which is currently lacking, could provide more amusing insights into the heritage value of the idyllic town.

What’s in a name

