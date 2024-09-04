Better marketing, more funding needed, say homestay operators in Kerala

KOCHI: Highlighting various issues plaguing the homestay industry in the state, the Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society (K-HATS) demanded the tourism department spend more money to market the sector. Another issue that has been damaging the goodwill of the industry is the rampant increase in the number of illegal homestays, KHATS representatives said.

The issues and the steps that are needed to resolve them were talked about at a tourism seminar held recently in Kochi. Speaking on the occasion, Hibi Eden MP said, “In the wake of the Wayanad disaster, steps will be taken to find a solution in collaboration with the state government and the central tourism department.” Pointing out the problems posed by illegal homestays, T J Vinod MLA, said, “The sprouting of illegal homestays is a challenge for the classified ones and the government should take steps to control such establishments.”

Meanwhile, M P Sivadathan, director, K-HATS, told TNIE, “Homestays provide a better option for tourism in ecologically sensitive areas. Instead of building new resorts and hotels, homestays will be able to meet the accommodation needs of tourists be it foreigners or local people.” It is also a means of earning a livelihood for the residents, especially women, he added.

“But, it should be noted that only classified homestays should be allowed to function. More than 5,000 homestays are functioning in the state but the number of those with classification is less than 1,000,” said Sivadathan. He said the reason why many homestays are functioning without proper classification might be because of the various complexities involved in the process.

“The tourism department should relax the terms of the classification system. Also, there should be a proper understanding between the tourism department and the LSG department regarding the licensing process. While the tourism department says that the homestays don’t require licensing from LSGDs, the latter has a very different take on it,” he said. At the seminar, experts were of the view that more homestay initiatives need to be launched in the Western Ghats.

“In the districts along Western Ghats, where agriculture and related sectors are in decline, the homestays will provide them with an additional income. The government and the tourism department must spend more money promoting homestays and marketing them at home and abroad,” he said.